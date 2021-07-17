Laos confirms fifth Covid-19 death

Laos has confirmed its fifth death as a result of Covid-19 in Savannakhet Province.
A 49-year-old man from Nongboua Tha, Songkhon District, Savannakhet Province passed away today at a field hospital in Savannakhet Province.
The man had been working as a migrant laborer in Thailand and had recently returned home to Laos.
He had tested positive for Covid-19 upon his return and was sent to the field hospital for treatment.
His body was taken for cremation at a Buddhist temple today.
The death comes after that of a 67-year-old man died of Covid-19 in Vientiane’s Mittaphab Hospital earlier this week.