Three Border Officials Among New Infections in Champasack Province

Three border officials are among the new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Laos as the country records 108 new cases of Covid-19 today.

Dr. Lattanaxay Phetsouvanh led the daily announcement by the Covid-19 Taskforce today, providing details on conditions in Laos.

He said that following 1,513 tests conducted over the past 24 hours, 108 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded across the country, bringing the total number of cases to 3,295,

Of the imported cases, Savannakhet recorded 43 cases, Champasack recorded 41 cases, Salavanh recorded 13 cases, Vientiane Capital recorded 5 cases, Bolikhamxay recorded one case, while Khammouane recorded one case.

Champasack Province also confirmed four cases of community transmission today.

Three border officials became infected with Covid-19 after having contact with infected persons, while the fourth case involved a returning migrant worker who moved between quarantine centers.

Laos now has 1,009 active cases, while the death toll remains at four.