Laos Confirms 131 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has confirmed 131 new cases of Covid-19 today, bringing the total number of cases to 3,426.

Dr. Sisavath Soutthanilaxay led the daily announcement by the National Taskforce today, saying that Laos had conducted 2,356 tests over the last 24 hours, confirming 131 new cases of Covid-19.

Of the new cases, Savannakhet recorded 76 new cases of Covid-19, Champasack recorded 30 cases, Salavanh saw 10 cases, Khammouane recorded seven cases, Vientiane Capital recorded seven cases, and Bolikhamxay recorded one case.

Eight cases of community spread were recorded in Champasack Province, involving people who had had contact with infected persons.

The country now has 1,132 active cases.

The death toll stands at five following the death of a 49-year-old man in Savannakhet Province yesterday.

Dr. Sisavanth said the man had been working as a fruit vendor in Thailand where he tested positive for Covid-19.

Because hospitals in Thailand were filling quickly, the man decided to return to Laos for treatment on 13 July, however, his condition rapidly deteriorated.

By 16 July the man began suffering severe chest pain, was unable to lie on his back, suffered blackening extremities, and began to lose consciousness.

Sadly, doctors were unable to save him and he was pronounced dead at 5:30 am yesterday morning.

Dr. Sisavath said that the Delta strain has been detected among the influx of migrant workers returning from Thailand and that now, more than ever, residents must comply with measures determined by the National Taskforce and provincial taskforces.

He said that everyone must continue to wear a facemask, use hand gel, and maintain social distancing to reduce the spread of the virus.