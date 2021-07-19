Champasack Orders Covid Retest at Quarantine Centers

Authorities in Champasack have announced they will retest occupants of quarantine centers, while employees working at the centers will be barred from leaving.

According to a notice issued by the Champasack Provincial Taskforce Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, authorities will retest both employees and occupants at quarantine centers in the province to ensure that cases of Covid-19 have not been missed.

The notice states that following a negative test for the Coronavirus, those in state quarantine centers will be sent to district quarantine centers for a further 14-day quarantine.

Champasack Province has two state quarantine centers in Phonthong District, while each district has its own district-level quarantine center.

Quarantine center employees and occupants will be prohibited from leaving the centers until they have completed a 14-day quarantine period and have tested negative for Covid-19.

The notice states that employees at the Vang Tao international border checkpoint must now complete a 14-day quarantine at their checkpoint, and truck drivers must strictly adhere to Covid-19 prevention and control measures.

Champasack currently has three villages designated as red zones, including Vang Tao and Done Jod villages of Phonthong, and Houay Hae village of Soukhouma District.