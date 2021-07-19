More Perks For Parents In Singapore With Mothercare’s New Experiential Store At Paragon

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 19 July 2021 – Couples shopping for their little ones in the city can browse products by global baby retailer Mothercare at the brand new Mothercare Experience Store at Paragon. Centrally and strategically located in Paragon Shopping Centre, the outlet will also include additional services, such as the in-store Nursery Advisor Programme and product cleaning packages by Sparkle Clean.

During its opening week from 19 to 25 July, shoppers will be treated to a host of store activities as well as attractive giveaways on social media. In addition, they will get a chance at a sure-win lucky draw upon making a purchase in the store, with extra dips for shoppers who qualify for the Mothercare VIP Membership.

A minimum accumulated purchase of $300 over three months is required to qualify. However, couples welcoming a newborn anytime before 31 December 2021 can sign up for free, as part of the national Made For Families initiative to support Singaporeans in starting and raising families. On top of personalised support, the membership entitles couples to special discounts, including 10% off regular-priced items and further 15 to 30% off on their child’s birthday month.

Personalised shopping & service experience

Couples who engage in Mothercare’s Nursery Advisor Programme can now choose to book an appointment at its Orchard outlet and seek guidance from certified nursery experts on their shopping journey. The three-step consultation process is also available online, during which couples can explore a virtual tour of the store, receive expert tips, and have their questions answered.

Special perks await upon signing up too. Expecting mothers can enrol in a free prenatal yoga class by Warrior Studios, while soon-to-be parents can glean nursery styling ideas from local designer Med Karlek Inc in a complimentary session.

The experiential store will also take in requests for product cleaning services, including baby strollers, car seats, carriers, and mattresses with its in-house solutions provider, Sparkle Clean. Serviced with jet steamers and ultraviolet sterilisers, parents can continue to maintain high hygiene levels of their purchased items and improve their lifespan. Packages start at $30.

Busy parents can also opt for Mothercare’s Click and Collect service and pick up their items for free within two hours upon ordering online, making it perfect for those in urgent need of certain baby products.

Mothercare’s new store is a testament to its commitment to making parental journeys more convenient and enjoyable. With two experiential stores under its belt, the second at Harbourfront Centre, parents can treat themselves to enhanced retail experiences when they shop for baby products in Singapore.

About Mothercare

Launched in 1984, Mothercare is a leading global baby retailer specialising in knowledge and expertise in all baby-related products, from strollers and maternity clothes to feeding equipment. With 11 stores islandwide, including its flagship-turned-Experience store at Harbourfront Centre, Mothercare delivers with a strong reputation in quality, safe and innovative baby products as well as excellent customer service to those on their parenting journeys. For more information, please visit: https://www.mothercare.com.sg/

