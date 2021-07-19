yeedi Robot Vacuum & Mop Went Viral on Social Media and Ranked No.1 on Amazon’s New Release List on Its Launch Day

Launched on Jul. 17, yeedi vac station is a 3-in-1 robot vacuum & mop that self-empties its dustbin

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES – Media OutReach – 19 July 2021 – yeedi, a robot vacuum brand committed to delivering intelligent floor-cleaning technology for people in pursuit of high efficiency launched yeedi vac station on Jul. 17. This new model went viral on social media during its pre-launching campaign and debuted at No.1 on Amazon’s new release list. This 3-in-1 home cleaning hero vacuums, mops, and self-empties its dustbin for up to 30 days for an integrated floor cleaning experience.

Priced at $499, yeedi vac station vacuums and mops at the same time. It sweeps up dirt and debris like a hurricane with a 3000Pa strong suction power. When it mops, the built-in carpet detection sensor smartly recognizes your carpet and avoids mopping it. Boasting a self-empty station which is capable of holding up to 30 days’ worth of dirt and debris, yeedi vac station automatically sucks the dirt from the dustbin into the dust bag in the self-empty station. So you can say goodbye to frequent dustbin cleanings.

“Launching of yeedi vac station shortens your vacuuming time to 10 seconds every month.” Said Gary Li, the General Manager of yeedi, “It vacuums, mops and self-empties its dustbin for up to 30 days. sparing 10s to replace the dust bag is all you need to do every month from now on.”

yeedi vac station’s visual mapping technology works seamlessly with a floor tracking sensor to trace your space like a GPS, so no corners of your home goes untouched. Additionally, the home map yeedi created is editable which enables you to tap the map to choose a room to clean, and draw up a targeted area to clean or steer away from. It works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so customers can start cleaning with voice commands.

About yeedi

yeedi is an up and coming robot vacuums supplier launched in 2019. We gathered a group of robotic and housekeeping experts who are passionate about life and keen on innovations to bring quality smart products with modern design and practical features to customers all over the world.

