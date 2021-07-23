Canada to Donate 17.7 Million Doses of AstraZeneca to Low and Middle-Income Countries

Canada has announced it will donate nearly 18 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to low and middle-income countries, including Laos, through the COVAX initiative.

According to a news release issued by the country, Minister of International Development, Karina Gould, and Minister of Public Services and Procurement, Anita Anand, announced last week that the Government of Canada would donate an additional 17.7 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, procured by Canada with an advance purchase agreement, to the Covid-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX).

This recent donation is part of Canada’s advance purchase agreement with AstraZeneca, which will help accelerate deliveries to low and middle-income countries, including Laos.

This is also in addition to the 13 million doses announced by Prime Minister Trudeau at the G7 in June, for a total commitment to sharing over 30 million doses.

“This contribution is possible because of the government’s proactive approach to secure a supply of Covid-19 vaccine doses, meeting Canada’s needs,” said the release.

Nearly 70% of Canada’s own population of 38 million has now received at least one dose.