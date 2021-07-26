Large Numbers of Returning Migrant Workers Test Positive for Covid-19

Some 2,798 returning migrant workers have tested positive for Covid-19 upon returning to Laos this month alone, according to Dr. Phonepaseuth Xayamoungkhoun.

Laos has confirmed 223 new imported cases of Covid-19 today, bringing the total number of cases to 4,985.

Dr. Phonepaseuth Xayamoungkhoun led the announcement by the Covid Taskforce today, saying that following 1,344 tests over the last 24 hours, 223 new cases were confirmed.

Vientiane Capital saw 16 imported cases, Bolikhamxay saw one imported case, Khammouane recorded 19 imported cases, Savannakhet saw 119 imported cases, Champasack saw 37 imported cases, while Salavanh saw 31 imported cases.

No cases of community spread were recorded today, with Vientiane Capital reaching its twelfth day without a locally transmitted case.

Dr. Phonepaseuth said that the number of cases of Covid-19 among returning migrant laborers has increased dramatically this month when compared to previous months.

In June, only 169 migrant laborers tested positive for Covid-19, while in July the number of returnees who tested positive has already reached 2,798 people.

Champasack saw 1,011 cases of Covid-19 among returning workers this month, while Savannakhet saw 1,374 test positive this month.