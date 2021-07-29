7-Eleven pledges to give 1,000 7-SELECT chicken legs every week for 40 consecutive weeks to help those in need in Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 29 July 2021 – 7-Eleven has played an integral part in the daily lives of Hongkongers for 40 years. It launched its first store in Hong Kong back in 1981 and recently opened its 1000th store, four decades later, on Des Voeux Road in Central. A true neighbourhood brand, 7-Eleven has always been committed to giving back to the community it operates in. 7-Eleven has pledged to donate 1,000 7-SELECT chicken legs every week for 40 consecutive weeks. As a result, a grand total of 40,000 chicken legs will be distributed to those in need in partnership with Food Angel, a local NGO.

The 7-Eleven You + Me Volunteer Team distributes 7-SELECT Chicken Legs in person to the elderly





40,000 Chicken Legs to show love and care to over 10,000 recipients

At the height of the pandemic last year, 7-Eleven initiated several activities to help those most impacted by the outbreak. It donated and delivered 70,000 food items to local neighbourhoods and launched the Charity Meal Voucher Programme, which raised over 550,000 vouchers to provide hot meals to disadvantaged people and low-income families. Although the pandemic situation in Hong Kong is starting to stabilise this year, 7-Eleven remains committed to showing care and support to the most vulnerable in society as it marks its 40-year anniversary. A total of 40,000 Chicken Legs will be donated and distributed over a period of 40 weeks in partnership with Food Angel.

The donations will be delivered to recipients via Food Angel’s Community Centre, Community Food Assistance Service and Automated Food Dispenser Service – an innovative initiative that allows for the flexible collection of chilled meals. Food Angel will also distribute the donations across its 180 charity partners. The donation programme is expected to help over 10,000 recipients including the elderly, low-income families, people recovering from mental health problems, cage home residents and disabled people.

#7-Eleven