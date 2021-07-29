EV Dynamics Joins Forces with Quantron through a Share Swap to Form a New Electric Vehicle Powerhouse

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 29 July 2021 – Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (the “Company”, formerly known as China Dynamics (Holdings) Limited; Stock Code: 476, together with its subsidiaries, collectively “Ev Dynamics” or the “Group”), which provides new energy vehicles and technology integrated solutions, has signed a share swap agreement with Quantron AG (“Quantron”), a Germany-based company engaging in inner city e-mobility and regional passenger and freight transport, in a bid to expand its global new energy vehicle production, engineering, marketing and sales, and after-sale service setup.

Pursuant to the agreement, Ev Dynamics has conditionally agreed to subscribe for 6,459 subscription shares of Quantron, representing approximately 10.18% of the enlarged share capital of the German company, at a consideration of EUR5,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$45,848,191). The consideration shall be satisfied by the Company via allotment and issuance of 254,712,175 consideration shares at HK$0.18 per share to Quantron.

The issue price of HK$0.18 represents a premium of approximately 44.00% to the closing price of HK$0.125 per share as quoted on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on 28 July 2021, being the last trading day prior to the date of the agreement.

Upon completion of the deal, the Company will hold a total of 9,157 shares of Quantron, representing approximately 14.43% of the enlarged share capital of the German company.

Mr. Miguel Valldecabres Polop, CEO of Ev Dynamics (left) and Mr. Andreas Haller, member of the board and founder of Quantron (right) believe that the share swap is another milestone in the strategic growth of the two companies.

Mr. Miguel Valldecabres Polop, CEO of Ev Dynamics, said: “The share swap will enable both companies to speed up profitable growth and reap synergies from sharing technical knowhow and respective market coverage. With the favourable policies and market trend of electrification of passenger and freight transports, Quantron has continued to receive substantial purchase orders and service quotations from customers and source e-platform and e-vehicle components from the Group to meet customer demand. The transaction will allow us to leverage the business network and experience of Quantron in Europe, giving us a good opportunity to expand into the light and medium e-delivery trucks market in Europe. Ev Dynamics will become one of the production plants for Quantron.”

Mr. Andreas Haller, member of the board and founder of Quantron, said: “Quantron and Ev Dynamics will jointly develop zero-emission electric vehicles, hydrogen bus and logistic vehicles. The products and services will be designed and engineered by Quantron, which is well developed in Germany and Europe, where Ev Dynamics will manufacture the vehicles. The two companies will evaluate strategic partnerships with fuel cell technology companies. We believe the share swap is another milestone in the strategic growth of the two companies.”

Mr. Michael Perschke, international advisor of EV Dynamics, added: “Quantron is a dominant player in the European electric vehicle market and Ev Dynamics is a prominent player in China’s new energy commercial vehicle sector. By joining forces, both companies will gain access not only to new markets but also additional engineering capabilities.”

About Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 476)

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited is a pioneer and a prominent player in China’s new energy commercial vehicles market, as well as a whole-vehicle manufacturer of specialty passenger vehicles and new energy passenger vehicles. It is an integrated driving and logistics solutions provider with a solid technological foundation in diverse areas including new energy platform power system and its key components. The Group has production base in Chongqing and it has developed its sales network in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Asia Pacific and South America.

About Quantron AG

Quantron AG is a system provider of clean battery and hydrogen-powered e-mobility for commercial vehicles such as trucks, buses and vans. In addition to new electric vehicles, the wide range of services offered by the innovation forge includes the electrification of used and existing vehicles, the creation of individual overall concepts including the appropriate charging infrastructure as well as rental, financing and leasing offers and driver training. Quantron AG also sells batteries and integrated customised electrification concepts to manufacturers of commercial vehicles, machinery and intralogistics vehicles. The German company from Augsburg in Bavaria is a pioneer and innovation driver for e-mobility in passenger, transport and freight traffic.