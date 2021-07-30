K-pop Belts Out Another Record on Twitter with the Highest Number of Tweets in a Year

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – Media OutReach – 30 July 2021 – K-pop continues to dominate the conversation on Twitter globally, even during unprecedented times. Fans turn to Twitter to connect with their favorite K-pop artists and the #KpopTwitter community around the world. In the recent year between the period from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, there were 7.5 billion Tweets about K-pop, setting yet another record for the most number of Tweets annually related to K-pop.

K-pop conversations around the world: Countries Tweeting the most about K-pop

Passionate and vibrant #KpopTwitter conversations continue to reverberate around the world as K-pop fans connect with each other. Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, South Korea, and the United States are the top countries with the highest number of K-pop related Tweets.

K-pop popularity continues to grow: Countries with the most K-pop fans on Twitter

From Asia Pacific to South America, the global K-pop fanbase continues to grow on Twitter. Peru and Colombia join the top 20 countries list with the most number of people Tweeting about K-pop.

Introducing the most discussed K-pop artists

For the first time, we are announcing the top 20 most talked about K-pop artists so that fans can celebrate their favorite artists on Twitter. BTS (@BTS_twt), NCT (@NCTsmtown), BLACKPINK (@BLACKPINK), and EXO (@weareoneEXO) are among the most discussed groups.

Newcomer TREASURE (@treasuremembers), who debuted just in August last year, emerged fifth on the inaugural list in a spectacular entrance. Since August 2020, TREASURE have already conducted four #TwitterBlueroom Live Q&A sessions across six months while actively engaging with their fans on Twitter. Similarly, new boy band ENHYPEN (@ENHYPEN) that only debuted in late November last year is ranked seventh.

Here are the most Retweeted Tweets from each of the Top 5 most discussed K-pop artists (*Period: 2020.07.01 ~ 2021.06.30)

● BTS: https://twitter.com/BTS_twt/status/1303343927676731392

● NCT: https://twitter.com/NCTsmtown/status/1308330220563308546

● BLACKPINK: https://twitter.com/BLACKPINK/status/1366402849685590022

● EXO: https://twitter.com/weareoneEXO/status/1391770182922629123

● TREASURE: https://twitter.com/treasuremembers/status/1406584320760770562

Twitter Blueroom LIVE program connects artists with fans in the new normal

#TwitterBlueroom continues to connect fans globally to their favorite K-pop artists by bringing exclusive interviews and Q&A sessions for them to get closer to their idols. From 2PM (@follow_2PM), a second-generation K-pop group with a comeback after five years, to third-generation Kpop groups like DAY6 (@day6official) and iKON (@YG_iKONIC), artists and K-culture leaders engaged with their fans in real time on #TwitterBlueroom. ITZY (@ITZYofficial), one of the hottest K-pop girl groups, hosted a LIVE Q&A with over one million viewers while JUSTB (@JUSTB_Official), who just debuted last month, did so via a showcase live-streamed on #TwitterBlueroom, bringing fans from all over the world together virtually.

Watch these Blueroom sessions again:

● 2PM (@follow_2PM) 7/3: https://twitter.com/follow_2PM/status/1411263519912173572

● DAY6 (@day6official) 7/2: https://twitter.com/day6official/status/1410885968211726339

● iKON(@YG_iKONIC) 3/5: https://twitter.com/YG_iKONIC/status/1367671185656279044?s=20

● ITZY (@ITZYofficial) 5/2: https://twitter.com/ITZYofficial/status/1388795702390628357

● JUST B (@JUSTB_Official) 6/30: https://twitter.com/JUSTB_Official/status/1410191562143789064

YeonJeong Kim, Head of Global K-pop Partnerships at Twitter, said, “Whether they are global powerhouses or emerging stars, K-pop fans are talking about and engaging with their favourite artists regularly on #KpopTwitter. Culturally, we have seen the phenomenal rise of K-pop across the world, but this trend is not new on Twitter as we have experienced the growth in conversation first-hand. We will continue to work with artists and their labels to bring more content for the K-pop community.”

In 2021, K-pop is bigger than ever – there is always something happening on #KpopTwitter, from #TwitterSpaces to #TwitterBlueroom, and more. If you missed an event, catch up on what has happened on the Twitter blog. Here are some of the top moments from 2021 so far:

● #SMTOWN_LIVE delivered a message of Hope… Generated 12 M Tweets!

● SEOTAIJI concert “Quiet Night” grabbed 3.2M viewers worldwide on Twitter

● Twitter brings #FanTweets to #Kpop starting with #BLACKPINK #ROSÉ

● #BTS_Butter spread Twitter with 300M Tweets globally in 1 month

● 88rising #AsiaRisingTogether livestream on Twitter to #StopAsianHate

● Kpop Generation Analysis: BTS set an example for the 4th gen on Twitter

● World Music Day Celebration #KpopTwitter Campaign

● 3 of the top 5 most listened-to Twitter Spaces are K-pop artists (GOT7 Bambam, NCT, TWICE)

Join the #KpopTwitter conversation with other fans and your favorite K-pop idols today!

About Twitter, Inc.

Twitter is what’s happening and what people are talking about right now. To learn more, visit about.twitter.com and follow @Twitter and @TwitterKorea. Let’s talk.

#Twitter