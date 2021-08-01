Laos Confirms 267 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has confirmed 267 new cases of Covid-19 today, bringing the total number of cases to 6,566.

Some 2,025 tests were undertaken in the country over the last 24 hours.

Five cases of community spread were confirmed in Luang Namtha Province.

Meanwhile, Vientiane Capital recorded six new imported cases, Bokeo saw one case, Bolikhamxay recorded four cases, and Khammouane recorded six cases.

Savannakhet confirmed 143 new imported cases of Covid-19, while Salavanh saw 54 cases, and Champasack recorded 48 cases.

Saphanna Village in Santhong District, Vientiane Capital, has been designated as a red zone until 13 August.

A total of 9,828 people remain in quarantine across 60 quarantine centers and 44 hotels.

Laos has recorded seven deaths as a result of Covid-19.