Laos Confirms 199 New Cases of Covid-19 with Six Cases of Community Spread

Laos has confirmed 199 cases of Covid-19 today, bringing the total number of cases to 6,765.

Dr. Sisavath Southanilaxay led the daily announcement by the Covid Taskforce today, saying that 2,298 tests had been conducted over the last 24 hours.

Six cases of community spread of Covid-19 were recorded, with four in Vientiane Capital, one in Khammouane Province, and one in Luang Namtha Province.

The country recorded 193 imported cases, with Vientiane Capital recording seven imported cases, 15 in Khammouane, one in Bolikhamxay, 48 in Champasack, and 11 in Salavanh.

Savannakhet confirmed 111 imported cases of the virus.

The cases of community spread confirmed in Vientiane Capital originated in Sangthong District, while a Chinese national traveled to Luang Namtha from the capital, causing a case of community spread there.

Dr. Sisavath said that the case of community spread in Khammouane Province was identified as a 23-year-old woman from Thakhek who had been working at a restaurant at the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone in Bokeo.

She had been in a quarantine center in Ton Pheung from 7 to 11 July, where she tested negative for Covid-19. She took a minivan on 11 July to Vientiane Capital with 15 friends, arriving on 13 July. She then took a bus from the Southern Bus Station with three friends, stopping in Saiphai Village, Thaphabath District, Bolikhamxay Province, before traveling on to Thakek, Khammouane Province.

The woman tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday and has been placed in medical care in Khammouane Province.