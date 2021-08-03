Seven Thais Detained for Illegally Entering Laos While Foraging for Mushrooms

Authorities in Laos have detained seven Thai citizens who illegally entered Lao territory while foraging for mushrooms.

According to a report by Thairath Online, seven Thai nationals were apprehended in Laos after being found in the forest collecting mushrooms and other forest products.

The group had strayed across the border into Champasack Province, Laos, where they were picked up by Lao military officials and placed into quarantine.

The incident occurred on Sunday, when seven residents from Sirindhorn District, Ubon Ratchathani Province, Thailand, strayed across the border while foraging in the forest at Bug Tee, a natural border between Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand, and Thoung Guang Village, Phonethong District, Champasack Province, Laos.

Deputy Governor of Ubon Ratchathani Province, Mr. Wiruj Wichaiboon, says Thai officials spoke with Lao authorities yesterday to request the return of seven Thais, claiming that there was still a dispute over unclear borders of both countries.

“Following the completion of the process, Laos may place them in quarantine for 14 days to monitor Covid-19 symptoms. Alternatively, they might be returned to Thailand,” Mr. Wiruj Wichaiboon added.

The group now remains in a state quarantine center in Pathoumphon District, Champasack Province, in line with measures issued by the Lao National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control.

Laos has yet to make an official statement on the issue.