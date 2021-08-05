Industrial & Manufacturing Employment Up 60% in Q2 2021 from Q1: Michael Page Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 5 August 2021 – Global recruitment specialists Michael Page Singapore witnessed the number of jobs rise in Q2 2021 compared to Q1 led by an increase in Industrial & Manufacturing at 60%. This was followed by an increase in opportunities within Sales & Marketing (up 41%) and Digital (up 33%). According to job opportunity data shared by Michael Page, Q2 2021 saw managed an overall 8% growth in job opportunities from Q1 2021.

Nilay Khandelwal, Managing Director, Michael Page Singapore

Speaking from recent observations, Nilay Khandelwal, Managing Director of Michael Page Singapore says, “This marked increase in employment within industrial & manufacturing is due to growth plans across semiconductor chip manufacturers, capital equipment as well as electronics makers. The job functions in-demand are varied across front-end roles such as design professionals, testing/verification to back-end roles such as packaging, field support and quality management.”

“Automation and digitalisation remain a key focus for most organizations and there has been a consistent demand for automation professionals. Due to the active technical employment market right now, job seekers are more inclined to make a job move hence many companies are replacing their headcount as well as hiring for their expansion plans at the same time,” Nilay Khandelwal continues.

Hiring in Sales & Marketing almost doubled in Q2 2021 and as reported in the Michael Page Singapore Talent Trends 2021 report, these professionals are most in-demand within the Healthcare & Life Sciences as well as FMCG sectors.

“With the progression of social media, marketing across all digital channels is priority for companies who want to get their products and services seen in a crowded consumer space. In order to ensure optimal visibility, companies who can hire top performance marketeers skilled in driving campaigns, A/B testing and maximising cost per acquisition will gain the competitive edge”, comments Nilay Khandelwal.

An 11% rise in contracting job opportunities was also observed from Q1 to Q2 which indicates an encouraging shift towards agile hiring in Singapore as well. Nilay Khandelwal observes, “In these times of uncertainty, fixed-term professional hiring provides a lot of flexibility and a variety of experience in a short time. Contracting has proven itself to be a viable solution to headcount limits or project hire, and can save cost and improve the flexibility of the workforce.”

Source: Information and facts procured from Michael Page Singapore’s proprietary data

#MichaelPageSingapore