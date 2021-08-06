Authorities Seize Nine Vehicles Imported Illegally in Luang Namtha

Authorities in Luang Namtha have seized nine vehicles imported illegally from neighboring countries.

According to a report by KPL, nine vehicles were illegally imported from May to July in Luang Namtha Province, both at checkpoints and outside of checkpoints.

Authorities have confiscated four vehicles that were unlawfully imported by Chinese citizens, and another five vehicles whose owners are unknown.

Among the confiscated vehicles were a Dongfeng six-wheeler truck, Isuzu six-wheeler truck, a Toyota Camry, and a Toyota Corolla, illegally imported from China.

Other vehicles included a Toyota Landcruiser, Hyundai Santa Fe, Honda CR-V, Toyota Lexus, and Mercedes-Benz.

Since the end of 2019, the Lao government has been conducting inspections on auto dealers to combat illegal imports, and has also directed relevant sectors to take firmer action to address the issue of illegal imports, since many vehicle owners have failed to pay taxes.

The Lao customs sector has been seeking to resolve such issues for many years since it has caused the country significant amounts of revenue loss.