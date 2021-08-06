SLP Breaks Ground on Inaugural 89,000 SQM Logistic Development in Vietnam

SLP Park Hai Phong is strategically located in Dinh Vu-Cat Hai Economic Zone and will include six warehouses

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 6 August 2021 – SLP (SEA Logistic Partners), a Southeast Asia focused industrial and logistic facility development and operation platform and joint venture with GLP, today announced it broke ground on SLP Park Hai Phong, its first logistic development in Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

Upon completion SLP Park Hai Phong will feature six single-story warehouses with a building area of 88,810 sqm and land area 190,100 sqm. Phase one of the development includes three single-story warehouses with a total building area of 47,560 sqm and land area of 100,000 sqm and is expected to deliver in Q2 2022. The new development is strategically located in Dinh Vu – Cat Hai Economic Zone of Hai Phong city, the largest coastal economic and transportation hub in the northern region of Vietnam. Hai Phong Port is the second largest seaport in Vietnam, the largest seaport in Northern Vietnam and is within 1.5 hours from Hanoi and other major industrial clusters, which allows it to serve increasing demand in port related logistics as well as import and export related distribution.

“This groundbreaking represents the beginning of our long-term commitment to the Vietnam market. We launched SLP to create world-class industrial and logistic infrastructure in Southeast Asia and support the region’s economic development. We look forward to working with local partners and the government to contribute to Vietnam’s modern logistic infrastructure,” said Kent Yang, a founding partner of SLP.

Since entering Vietnam in October through a joint venture with GLP, SLP has acquired five development sites with a total land area of close to 700,000 sqm and expanded the team to more than 20 team members. Over the next three to four years, the joint venture aims to invest approximately $1 billion to build a 1 to 1.5 million sqm modern logistic real estate platform in Vietnam. It will initially focus on the two largest markets in the country, Greater Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City and its nearby provinces and will be able to leverage GLP’s fund management, development and operational expertise and resources and extensive global customer network. SLP is committed to be a leading responsible developer and a pioneer of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts in Vietnam.

Due to the ongoing severity of the Covid-19 pandemic in Vietnam, SLP has developed strict health and safety protocols and is following the local government’s strict Covid-19 prevention measures on-site to ensure the safety of its employees and contractors to the highest level possible.

SLP has named Ricons Group Construction Investment JSC as general contractor.

About SLP

SLP (SEA Logistic Partners) is an industrial and logistic facility development and operation platform backed by GLP, the leading global provider of modern logistics facilities and technology-led solutions. We will create world-class industrial & logistic infrastructure in Southeast Asia to support the growth of our customers and the region’s economic development.

About GLP

GLP is a leading global investment manager and business builder in logistics, real estate, infrastructure, finance and related technologies. Our combined investing and operating expertise allow us to create value for our customers and investors. We operate across Brazil, China, Europe, India, Japan, the U.S. and Vietnam and have more than US$110 billion in assets under management in real estate and private equity. Learn more at glp.com/global.

