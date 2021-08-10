One Hundred State Quarantine Centers Now in Use Across Laos

Laos has confirmed 315 new cases of Covid-19 today, bringing the total number of cases to 8,876.

Dr. Phonepaseuth Saymongkhoun led the briefing by the National Taskforce, saying that 3,345 tests had been conducted over the past 24 hours.

Fourteen new community cases were found across the country, with three in Vientiane Capital, eight in Bokeo Province, three in Khammouane.

The community cases in Vientiane Capital included two medical workers and one person traveling abroad, while the cases in Khammouane included people who had had contact with infected persons.

Meanwhile, 301 imported cases were recorded, including 77 in Savannakhet, 39 in Vientiane Capital, 43 in Champasack, 64 in Salavanh, 69 in Khammouane, and seven cases in Vientiane Province, and two in Luang Prabang.

The country now has 4,240 active cases of Covid-19, while there are 4,344 beds available for Covid patients nationwide.

Deputy Minister of Health, Dr. Sanong Thongsana, spoke during the briefing regarding the country’s efforts to provide adequate quarantine facilities and the national vaccination program.

He said that the country now has 100 state quarantine centers and 48 quarantine hotels, with some 14,509 people undergoing quarantine.

Meanwhile, the vaccination program is progressing well, according to Dr. Sanong, with 1,387,083 first dose vaccines having been administered, covering 18.9% of the population.

Second dose vaccinations have reached 1,233,395, or 16.8% of the population.