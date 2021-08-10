UHS-Inje University Cooperation in Nursing Education Improvement

Since 2020, the Faculty of Nursing Sciences (FONS) in the University of Health Sciences (UHS) is cooperating with the Leading University Project for International Cooperation (LUPIC) Team from Inje University (President Minhyon Jeon) in the Republic of Korea.

The LUPIC Team under the Enhancement of Nurses’ Competencies through Remodeling of Nursing Curriculum and Improvement of Healthcare Environment in Lao PDR has been striving to improve nursing education of Laos by establishing Nursing Curriculum Development Committee, Nursing Practicum Development Committee, National Nursing Examination Committee and creating educational materials over the last year. To implement the project in earnest, on July 16, the LUPIC Team has arrived in Laos PDR to hold a curriculum development workshop and visit Mittaphab, Mahosot, Setthathirath Hospitals in Vientiane Capital.

In particular, the first LUPIC Workshop was held in Crown Plaza Hotel and covered various topics on the understanding of Outcome-based Education (OBE) and Introduction to the Korean emergency care system, Enhancement of competencies for the development of Lao National Nursing Examination Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), and Education for awareness-raising on COVID-19. The LUPIC Workshop was comprised of lectures using pre-recorded videos, special lectures given by Professor Oh and activities joined by participants. About 40 participants including Nursing Faculty members and nurse managers from central hospitals were in attendance for 3 days.

Receiving a 2020 project outcomes report at the opening ceremony, Vice President of UHS, Professor Dr. Mayfong Mayxay welcomed the LUPIC team and said “This workshop will be a precious opportunity to learn, share, and exchange ideas and views in order to deepen our knowledge and understanding on the outcome-based education”.

“We hope that the 3-days workshop will contribute to enhancing the Faculty’s competencies and skills in nurturing nurse leaders in Lao PDR,” Dean of the Faculty of Nursing Sciences, Mr. Souksavanh Phanpaseuth said.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Project Manager Jina Oh said, “Participatory methods were used throughout the workshop to engage all faculty members, hoping that it helped upgrade the nursing curriculum towards an outcome-based curriculum and develop competencies of nursing educators.

Meanwhile, a project kick-off meeting was also organized on the third day of the workshop. Chief of Cabinet of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Chanthanom Manithip said, “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Korea government and Inje University for all the supports to the Faculty of Nursing Sciences, UHS in order to improve the quality of nursing education of Lao PDR.”

“Cooperation between the ministries and Inje University is also crucial since nursing personnel education is under the supervision of the Ministry of Health and official development assistance projects are managed by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Finance.”, a representative from the Department of Asia-Pacific and Africa, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Chanthouna Southammavong said.

Above all, the kick-off meeting between key stakeholders of this project and the ministries was significant in that they actively expressed interest in this project and promise close cooperation in the future.

In 2019, Inje University became the first in Korea to be selected for the Expansion Type of the LUPIC Project, which is an Official Development Assistance project supported by the Korean Ministry of Education and National Research Foundation of Korea.

(Project Title: Enhancement of Nurses Competencies through Remodeling of Nursing Curriculum and Improvement of Healthcare Environment in Lao PDR Project Manager: Professor Jina Oh, College of Nursing, Inje University Project Period: April 2020 to March 2027)