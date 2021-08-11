32 Authorized Quarantine Hotels in Vientiane Capital

The Lao government has approved 32 hotels as official locations for 14-day quarantine in Vientiane Capital.

Anyone arriving in Laos must enter into quarantine for fourteen days at either a state-designated quarantine center or a government-approved quarantine hotel.

The process of quarantine at government-approved hotels in Laos is at the traveler’s own expense. For foreign travelers or Lao citizens willing to pay the required fees, many hotels in Vientiane have launched packages for those returning from abroad.

For more information on entrance criteria, visit https://immigration.gov.la.

Here is a list of 32 hotels approved as alternative quarantine hotels in Vientiane Capital:

DONCHAN PALACE HOTEL

Don Chan Palace Hotel & Convention is located in Sisattanak district, with 132 rooms available. Room rates are from USD 100 to 350 per night, call 021 226 666, 020 2225 8888, Email: sengdao@donchampalacelaoopdr.com

CROWNE PLAZA HOTEL

Crowne Plaza Hotel is located in Sikhottabong District. 198 rooms. The cost is USD 90 to 360 per night, Tel: 020 9989 3888 or E-mail: Vientiane.reservation@ihg.com, www.vientiane.crownwplaza.com

LANDMARK RIVERSIDE HOTEL

Landmark Riverside Hotel is located in Sisattanak District, with 150 rooms available. Room rates are from LAK 800,000 per night, Tel: 020 2225 8888, 020 5965 8383, E-mail: info@landmarkmekonghotel.com.la, or visit www.landmarkmekonghotel.com.la

GRAND HOTEL VIENTIANE

Grand Hotel Vientiane is located in Sisattanak District, with 75 rooms. Rates are from LAK 665,000 per night, Tel: 021 410 275, 020 5541 5361, E-mail and Website: info@grandhotelvientiane.com or www.grandhotelvientiane.com

LAOTEL HOTEL

Laotel Hotel is located in Sikottabong District, with 115 rooms. Rates are from LAK 650,000 per night, Tel: 021 213 570, 020 9999 8899, infor@laotelvte.com E-mail and Website: www.laotelhotelvientiane.com

DORK JUMPA HOTEL

Dork Jumpa Hotel is located in Sisattanak District, with 99 rooms. Rates are from LAK 620,000 per night. Tel: 021 522 999, 020 5551 1099, E-mail: hoteldorkjumpa@gmail.com

CHANTHAPANYA HOTEL

Chanthapanya Hotel is located in Chanthabouly district, with 59 rooms available. Rooms are from LAK 600,000 to 870,000. Tel 021 241 451, 020 2224, E-mail: info@chanthapanyahotel.com

MUONG THANH LUXURY HOTEL

Muong Thanh Luxury Hotel is located in Sisattanak District, with 329 rooms. Rates are from LAK 570,000 to 1,800,000 per night, Tel: 021 998 999, 020 5555 3586, E-mail: info@vientiane.muongthanh.com

QUBE HOTEL VIENTIANE

Qube Hotel Vientiane is located in Thatluang Lake specific Economic Zone, with 237 rooms. Rates are from LAK 570,000 per night, Tel: 021 419 888, 020 5586 9529, E-mail: mosm@thequbehotelvientiane.com.

SALANA BOUTIQUE HOTEL

Salana Boutique Hotel is located in Chanthabuly District, with 42 rooms. Rates from LAK 560,000 to 2,000,000 per night, Tel: 021 254 254, 020 7733 6688, E-mail: Rsvn@salanabutique.com or Keota@salanabutique.com

BESTWESTERN VIENTIANE HOTEL

BestWestern Vientiane Hotel is located in Chanthabouly District. Rates from USD 55 to 70 per night, Tel: 020 5551 7151

MEKONG HOTEL

Mekong Hotel is located in Sikhottabong District, with 50 rooms. Rates are from LAK 450,000 to 500,000 Kip per night, Tel: 021 212 938, 020 5541 5361, E-mail and Website: mekongth@laotel.com

GRAND SZECHUAN HOTEL

Grand Szechuan Hotel is located in Sikottabong District, with 65 rooms. Rates from LAK 450,000 to 800,000 per night, Tel: 020 2366 7711, grandszechuanhotel@gmail.com E-mail and Website: www.grandszechuanhotel

LE THATLAUNG D’OR BOUTIQUE HOTEL

Le Thatluang D’or Boutique Hotel is located in Saysettha District, with 55 rooms. Rates are from LAK 450,000 to 702,000 per night, Tel: 021 417 959, 020 5945 6969, E-mail and Website: info@lethatluangdor.com or www.lethatluangdor.com

JANGXI INTERNATIONAL HOTEL

Jangxi International Hotel is located in Sikhottabong District, with 126 rooms. Rates are from LAK 410,000 per night, Tel: 020 9950 8777, E-mail: jiangxiinternationalhotel@gmail.com

SKYLINE HOTEL

Skyline Hotel is located inXaysettha District, with 103 rooms. Rates are from LAK 400,000 to 600,000 per night, Tel: 021 414 182, 020 5551 3494, E-mail: kkhoumyxay@hotmail.com

XANG CHIANG GRAND HOTEL

Xang Chiang Grand Hotel is located in Sikottabong District, with 385 rooms. Rates are from LAK 400,000 per night, Tel: 021 520 888, 020 5551 7588, E-mail: chinasanjianghotel@hotmail.com

SAN JIANG SKY GARDEN HOTEL

San Jiang Sky Garden Hotel is located in Sikottabong District, with 100 rooms. Rates are from LAK 400,000 per night, Tel: 020 5551 7588, 020 2316 1666, E-mail: chinasanjianghotel@hotmail.com

CENTRAL BOUTIQUE HOTEL

Central Boutique Hotel is located in Chanthabuly District, with 37 rooms. Rates are from LAK 355,000 to 500,000, Tel: 021 264 648, 020 5563 1147, E-mail: marketing.cbhlao@gmail.com, cbhlao@gmail.com

GRAND JIAN GUO HOTEL

Grand Jian Guo Hotel is located in Sikhottabong District, with 95 rooms available. Rates are from LAK 350,000 to 450,000 per night, Tel: 030 988 9999, 020 5999 8857, E-mail: jianguohotel@hotmail.com

HUNAN HOTEL

Hunan Hotel is located in Sikottabong District, with 167 rooms. Rates are from LAK 300,000 to 500,000 Kip per night, Tel: 020 5246 9999, 020 5246 88888, E-mail: jinnajinna1989@gmail.com

ONE VIENTIANE HOTEL

One Vientiane Hotel is located in Chanthabouly District, with 36 rooms. Rates are from LAK 330,000 per night. Tel: 021 253 664, 020 5552 9819, E-mail: reservation@onevientianehotel.com

SENG SANG HOTEL VIENTIANE

Seng Sang Hotel Vientiane is located in Sikottabong District, with 197 rooms. Rates are from LAK 320,000 to 360,000 Kip per night, Tel: 030 9096 666, 020 5858 6655, E-mail: cricchen7812@gmail.com

HE TIAN HOTEL

He Tian Hotel is located in Sikottabong District, with 154 rooms. Rates are from LAK 300,000 to 480,000 Kip per night, Tel: 021 256 094, 020 999 9397, E-mail: 1024411618@qq.com

ARMANY HOTEL

Armany Hotel is located in Sikottabong District, with 290 rooms. Rates are from LAK 300,000 to 450,000 Kip per night, Tel: 020 5554 4419, E-mail: Vannasone2109@gmail.com

VANSANA HOTEL

Vansana Hotel is located in Xaysettha District, with 30 rooms. Rates are from LAK 300,000 per night, Tel: 020 5528 5555, E-mail: vansanahotel@live.com

XAYSOMBOUN BOUTIQUE HOTEL

Xaysomboun Boutique Vientiane is located in Chanthabouly district, with 65 rooms. Rates are from LAK 290,000 per night, Tel: 021 216 233, 020 9551 2668, info@xays E-mail and website:ombounboutiquehotel.com or www.xaysombounboutiquehotel.com

AZALE PARK VIEW HOTEL

Azale Park View Hotel is located in Chanthabouly district, with 60 rooms. Rates are from LAK 290,000 to 350,000 Kip per night, Tel: 021 253 562, 020 9882 9999

GOLD JAGUAR BUSINESS HOTEL

Gold Jaguar Business Hotel is located in Sikottabong District, with 68 rooms. Rates are from LAK 290,000 to 360,000 Kip per night, Tel: 020 9950 8777, infor@azaleaparkviewhotwl.com E-mail and website: www.azaleaparkviewhotwl.com

THAVIXAY HOTEL

Thavixay Hotel is located in Chanthabuly District, with 57 rooms. Rates are from LAK 290,000 to 350,000 Kip per night, Tel: 020 5900 0816, 020 5585 0252

PHONETHIP PLAZA HOTEL

Phonethip Plaza Hotel is located in Sisattanak District, with 77 rooms. Rates are from LAK 250,000 to 950,000 per night, Tel: 020 9999 9250, 020 9516 8168, E-mail: accteam.phonethipplaza@gmail.com

NAKHONSACK HOTEL

Nakhonsack Hotel is located in Chanthabouly District, with 100 rooms. Rates are from LAK 210,000 to 350,000 per night, Tel: 020 7772 1268, 020 5995 9917, E-mail: jnakhonesack@gmail.com