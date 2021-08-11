New Vientiane to Houaphan Expressway Project Under Consideration

The Lao government is considering approval of a new expressway project that will stretch from Vientiane Capital to Houaphanh Province.

The new expressway route, commencing in Vientiane Capital, would through Xaysomboun, up to Xieng Khouang, and finish in Houaphanh Province.

The project has been proposed under a Build Operate Transfer (BOT) model, and would be named the Vientiane-Xaysomboun-Xiengkhouang-Houaphan Expressway.

According to a notice issued by the Prime Minister’s Office last month, the new expressway construction project is expected to link the national capital of Vientiane with Xaysomboun, Xieng Khouang, and the Nam Soy Border Checkpoint in Houaphanh Province.

The notice states that the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation, as well as relevant sectors, would consider the idea, provide feedback, and report to the government on the project’s feasibility.

Residents in the northern provinces are reportedly overjoyed to hear about the project, as the expressway will provide a more convenient route for travel and transportation.

A resident in Vientiane Capital told the Laotian Times today that expressway link between Vientiane Capital and Houaphan Province would benefit everyone and help boost tourism in the provinces it runs through.

“I am concerned that the toll may be very expensive for some types of cars, and I’d like to request that authorities ensure tolls are fair to avoid public complaint,” he said.

The new Expressway, which will link Vientiane Capital with northern Laos, is expected to be connected with the northern expressway, which currently links Vientiane with Vang Vieng, connecting it to the border with China.