foodpanda Launches pandamart Virtually

foodpanda announced the launch of its 1st pandamart for Laos yesterday. foodpanda’s grocery cloud store provides consumers with convenient and easy access to more than 2,000 grocery and household products, delivered within 25 minutes.

Operating the cloud store concept with pandamart

pandamart cloud stores are purposely-built for deliveries only, with no walk-in retail services. Technology and data intelligence form the foundation of every pandamart — from determining its location, to the products carried in each store, to how inventory is arranged within the space for maximum picking efficiency so that groceries and household essentials can be efficiently packed and delivered on-demand to consumers. Products available via pandamart include household essentials from global and local brands like Unilever, Beerlao, Lays, Ban-Ban Ice-cream, Bo Ice, mom and baby products, etc.

The global pandemic has changed the way people obtain food, groceries and other daily essentials. With location intelligence and data trend insights, pandamart locations are strategically chosen to make grocery deliveries accessible to communities for both major cities and suburban areas.

To meet fast-changing consumer needs and preferences, foodpanda has invested to grow its q-commerce, or quick commerce offerings. Beyond its core food delivery vertical, foodpanda is accelerating the rollout of pandamart and foodpanda shops in partnership with retailers, to offer consumers greater convenience, speed and variety.

“ In 2021, we aim to expand pandamart to 4 strategic locations in Vientiane Capital and, hopefully, we can launch in more provinces in 2022 in order to provide new experience, convenience and variety to local communities. Most importantly, with expansion we hope to create new job opportunities for local communities too.’’, said Mrs Thanyalat Chaleunsouk, Managing Director of Delivery Hero (Lao) Sole Co.,Ltd.