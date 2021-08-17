China remains the largest foreign investor in Laos, undertaking a total of 813 projects worth USD 16 billion.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Planning and Investment, Mr. Sonexay Siphandone, said during the fifth Workshop between Lao and Chinese Entrepreneurs on Friday that China remains the largest foreign investor in Laos, according to Lao Youth Radio

Of the 53 countries that have invested in Laos, China has the largest number of investments, says Minister Sonexay.

“China also plays a significant role in special economic zone investments, with the Lao government having authorized 89 projects worth over USD 215 million,” Mr. Sonexay Siphandone added.

Special economic zones, the Vientiane-Vang Vieng Expressway, industrial parks, and large-scale infrastructure projects make up the largest areas of Chinese investment in Laos.

The Lao-China Railway, Laos’ flagship infrastructure project, is now over 90 percent complete and expected to open in December this year.

China was also the largest foreign investor in Laos last year, undertaking a total of 785 projects worth USD 12 billion.