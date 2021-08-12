Laos-China Railway Scheduled to Open in December this Year

Laos has announced that the Laos-China Railway is scheduled to officially open in early December this year.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Planning and Investment, Mr. Sonexay Siphandone, made the announcement at the 10th Laos-China Railway Project Construction Committee Meeting in Vientiane Capital yesterday, Pasaxon Newspaper reports.

He was accompanied at the meeting by Minister of Public Works and Transport, Mr. Viengsavath Siphandone.

“The Laos-China Railway will be completed in November, and will be open and ready for use by Laos National Day on 2 December,” said Deputy Prime Minister Sonexay.

“The construction of the Laos-China Railway Project is a significant national project, and is part of the Belt And Road initiative, which runs through Laos,” Mr. Sonexay Siphandone added.

Authorities are now resolving a number of final issues, including compensating individuals who have been affected by the Laos-China railway project and dealing with areas where the railway crosses highways.

The Ministry of Public Works and Transport has requested approval for more than LAK 465 billion in compensation to be provided to those affected by the Laos-China railway construction project this year.

The Laos-China Railway will run some 426 kilometers, including 198km of tunnels, and will traverse 62km of bridges. It will run from the Boten border gate, connecting Northern Laos to China, down to Vientiane Capital, with an operating speed of 160km per hour, and is now over 90% percent complete.