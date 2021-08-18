Laos Confirms Record Number of Covid-19 Cases

Laos has confirmed a record 381 new cases of Covid-19 today, bringing the total number of cases to 11,029.

Dr. Lattanaxay Phetsouvanh led the briefing by the National Taskforce, saying that 2,769 tests had been conducted over the past 24 hours.

Some 41 cases of community spread were recorded, with one case in Vientiane Capital, one case in Bokeo, two cases in Khammouane, and 44 cases in Savannakhet.

Imported cases reached 333, with 32 in Vientiane Capital, one in Bolikhamxay, 146 in Khammouane, one in Salavanh, 108 in Savannakhet, and 45 in Champasack.

Dr. Lattanaxy said that much of the infections occur within quarantine centers, with 4,194 active cases across the country and nine confirmed deaths.

New red zones have been designated within Vientiane Capital, including Phonkham Village in Pakngeum District and Phaylom Village in Xaythany District.

Laos now has 108 quarantine centers and 44 quarantine hotels, with 12,345 people currently undergoing quarantine.

Dr. Lattanaxay said that a total of 84,015 have undergone quarantine since the pandemic began.

He said that 90 percent of imported cases confirmed in Laos are now the Delta variant, while Covid-19 prevention has been difficult within state quarantine centers.

“Many returning migrant workers test positive for Covid-19 on their first day in the centers, while some of them test positive just a day or two before the end of their 14-day quarantine period,” said Dr. Lattanaxay.

He said that a small number of people test positive for Covid-19 after being authorized to leave the state quarantine centers.

He said that this is because the country is having difficulty coping with the large volume of returning migrant workers, with officials continually expanding quarantine centers and operations.