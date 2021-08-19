Chinese Company to Produce Covid-19 Vaccines in Laos

Health authorities are in discussion with a Chinese drug development company to produce vaccines against Covid-19 in Laos.

This news was revealed yesterday during a meeting between Lao Minister of Health, Dr. Bounfeng Phoummalaysith, and a representative of China’s Stemirna Therapeutics, Mr. Ding Yuefan, according to the Center of Information and Education for Health.

The project seeks to assist Laos in its battle against the Covid-19 outbreak, with Lao citizens benefiting from easier access to Covid-19 vaccinations.

Stemirna Therapeutics was founded by a group of Chinese researchers and scholars in the Zhangjiang Drug Valley of Shanghai in 2016.

Stemirna Therapeutics is the first biotech firm in China to introduce mRNA therapeutics with a high-end nanoparticle formulation platform with continual research and invention so that they can deliver more effective healthcare and therapeutic solutions.