Falcon Mobility Launches New Ultra-Lite 2 Electric Wheelchair

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 August 2021 – Falcon Mobility is excited to announce the launch of its new lightweight Ultra-Lite 2 electric wheelchair. With this launch, the company aims to provide the elderly and disabled communities with a new affordable and lightweight wheelchair option, making it more convenient for caregivers to transport their wards’ personal mobility aids to and from a vehicle.

This model is the evolution of Falcon Mobility’s popular Ultra-Lite “D” motorised wheelchair. Weighing only a mere 16 kilograms – excluding the weight of the battery and footrest – the Ultra-Lite 2 is one of the lightest and most portable wheelchair options in Singapore. It features an improved controller that affords users greater manoeuvrability, leading to a much smoother ride. The upcoming 2022 version will even feature an attendant control bracket that allows caregivers to mount the controller on its handle to steer the electric wheelchair.

There are also further quality-of-life enhancements made to the Ultra-Lite 2 to provide its users and their caregivers greater convenience. The device’s armrests can now be flipped up to facilitate patient transfer from the side, making it easier for caregivers to transport their wards from the bed to the wheelchair and vice-versa. Furthermore, should the user’s or caregiver’s smartphone run out of battery when they are outdoors, they can now charge their phones with the Ultra-Lite 2 using a USB cable as the electric wheelchair features a dedicated USB port for mobile devices.

As more members of the elderly and disabled communities begin to embrace personal mobility aids to regain their independence, Falcon Mobility hopes the improvements featured in the Ultra-Lite 2 electric wheelchair will provide its customers with greater convenience when they are travelling around Singapore. In addition to its motorised wheelchairs, Falcon Mobility also offers a wide range of personal mobility aids, including mobility scooters and walking aids, all of which are shipped globally.

For more information on the company’s products, please visit https://www.falconmobility.com.sg/.

