Military Sheep Farming Program Continues in Xieng Khouang

A sheep farming program conducted by the Lao military in Xieng Khouang Province is producing well, according to reports by state media.

The battalion in charge of the flock of sheep has increased the number of sheep in its care by 195 from the original 1,050 animals donated by the Government of Mongolia in 2018.

According to Vientiane Times, the flourishing flock is an indication that the climate and terrain of the northern province are well-suited for sheep farming.

Deputy Director of the Agriculture Division of the army’s General Logistical Department, Colonel Bounnam Bounnadee, reported on the success of the sheep farming project during a visit to the sheep farm in Pek District on 21 August by Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Dr. Bounkhuang Khambounheuang, and representatives of the Embassy of Mongolia to Laos.

The flock has been farmed in accordance with advice provided by Mongolian experts, according to Lao People’s Army Newspaper, with proper farm organization, correct feed, and regular vaccinations provided to the animals.

Under good care and management, the flock has been expanded from 1,050 to 1,245 head of sheep, according to army representatives.

Laos and Mongolia will celebrate 59 years of diplomatic relations on 12 September this year.