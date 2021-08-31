Laos Reaches More than 15,000 Cases of Covid-19

Laos has confirmed 199 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases to 15,015.

Dr. Sisavath Soutthanalaxay led the daily announcement by the National Taskforce today, saying that 3,521 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours.

Some 64 community cases were recorded, with 23 in Vientiane Capital, 11 in Bokeo, one in Oudomxay, eight in Luang Namtha, two in Khammouane, three in Salavanh, and 14 in Savannakhet, and one in Champasack.

In Vientiane Capital, community cases were connected to those involved in the outbreaks among Beerlao and Pepsi factory workers, while others were traced to a transportation company in Thaphalanxay Village.

In Hatsayfong District, 14 cases were recorded, while five cases were confirmed in Saysettha District, with two cases in Sikhottabong District, and three cases in Sisattanak District, with a case in Donnokhoum Village traced to a person who had arrived in Vientiane Capital from Ton Pheung, Bokeo Province.

Meanwhile, 135 imported cases were confirmed, with four in Vientiane Capital, two in Bolikhamxay, five in Khammouane, 19 in Salavanh, 54 in Savannakhet, and 51 in Champasack.

New red zones in Vientiane Capital include Naxay Village, Saysettha District and Pakpeng Village, Hatsayfong District.

Locations of risk as announced by the Taskforce now include:

– The Office of the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism

– School of Political Theory in Nongbuathong (and a noodle stand nextdoor to the school)

– CKL shoe factory in Xiengda Village, Saysettha District

– Beerlao distributor in Naxay Village, Saysettha District

– Pharmacy opposite Xiengkhuan Primary School in Hatsayfong District

The country now has 4,983 active cases and has confirmed 14 deaths from Covid-19.