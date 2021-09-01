Heavy Rain Forecast For Parts of Laos This Week

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast for some parts of the country this week with floods and landslides expected to occur.

The Department of Meteorology and Hydrology issued a notice yesterday warning residents of heavy rains and storms in central and southern areas, including Vientiane Capital.

The notice stated that the southwest monsoon would intensify, bringing rain, thunderstorms, and heavy winds into parts of the nation.

The report says there will also be rain and storms in some parts of Laos from 2 to 5 September.

Some rivers in the southern provinces now have slightly increased including Xedon, Xebanghieng, and Xekong rivers.

Weather will be hot in central and western provinces, with temperatures ranging from 21 to 34 degrees Celsius, while temperatures in the southern provinces will drop to 34 degrees.

Vientiane Capital will see lows of 24 and highs of up to 33 degrees and will experience heavy rain, and storms on 4 to 5 September.

Meanwhile, authorities have warned people across the country to be cautious of extreme weather, and prepare to move their families and belongings if a flood or landslide occurs.