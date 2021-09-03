Laos Records 15th Death From Covid-19

A man in Salavanh Province has become the country’s fifteenth death as a result of Covid-19.

The 45-year-old from Namek Village, Khongsedon District, Salavanh Province, had returned to Laos from work in Thailand on 14 August.

He was placed in a state quarantine center in Salavanh where he first tested negative for Covid-19.

The man suffered from obesity, however, doctors were unsure if he had also suffered from any other underlying conditions.

He passed away on the morning of 3 September, and a second test produced a positive result for Covid-19.

The man was cremated at a Buddhist temple in Salavanh in accordance with local traditions.