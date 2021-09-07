Laos to Produce Herbal Medicine in Capsule Form for the Treatment of Covid-19

Pharmaceutical producers in Laos are to begin the production of herbal treatments for Covid-19 in capsule form.

Director-General of the Department of Communicable Disease Control, under the Ministry of Health, Dr. Lattanaxay Phetsouvanh, says that Laos’ Institute Traditional Medicine has researched the process of producing herbal medications in capsule form, which are now being used to treat patients infected with Covid-19.

Herbal medicine capsules will be made from Andrographis paniculata, Houttuynia cordata, and white Kaempferias.

“Medical personnel in Laos are already treating some 450 Covid patients using herbal medicine capsules in the provinces of Champasack and Savannakhet,” said Dr. Lattanaxay.

“Herbal medicine has been seen to be effective in the treatment of respiratory diseases, particularly the coronavirus,” Dr. Lattanaxay Phetsouvanh said.

“We are using herbal medication sourced domestically and also with support from the Chinese government,” he added.

Medical workers hope to trial the alternative medicine on Covid patients and gauge how effective Lao herbal treatments are when combined with existing treatments.