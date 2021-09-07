Road Deaths Increased Nationwide During August

Laos recorded 66 road deaths in August despite covid restrictions and lockdown measures in place across multiple provinces.

According to a report by Lao Youth Radio, the number of road accidents across the country decreased slightly in August compared to statistics for July, while the death toll increased.

The Traffic Police Department, under the Ministry of Public Security, says Laos saw fewer road accidents in August compared to the previous months of this year.

A total of 66 people were killed in road accidents in August across the country, with 357 accidents reported despite many provinces being under lockdown.

Despite the lockdown, Vientiane Capital saw the highest number of road accidents, followed by Champasack and Savannakhet provinces.

The major causes of road accidents in Laos are speeding, drunk driving, drivers suddenly changing direction, and general violation of traffic regulations.

Residents in Vientiane Capital say restaurants and even bars continued to remain open and serve alcohol throughout August, despite restrictions against the service of alcohol in place.

The road accident death toll reached 60 in July, with 428 accidents reported, 642 injuries, and 726 vehicles damaged.