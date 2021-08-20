Laos Records Sixty Road Deaths in July

Laos recorded 60 road deaths in July despite covid restrictions and lockdown measures in place across various provinces.

According to a report by Lao Youth Radio, the number of road accidents across the country increased in July compared to statistics for June, as did the number of deaths.

The Traffic Police Department, under the Ministry of Public Security, says Laos saw more road accidents in July compared to the previous months of this year.

A total of 60 people were killed in road accidents in July across the country, with 428 accidents reported, despite many provinces being under lockdown.

The report says the number of road accidents in June jumped to 102, with 642 injuries, and 726 vehicles damaged.

Despite the lockdown, Vientiane Capital saw the highest number of road accidents, followed by Savannakhet and Champasak provinces.

The major causes of road accidents in Laos are speeding, drunk driving, drivers suddenly changing direction, and general violation of traffic regulations.

The majority of accidents occur on weekends, between the hours of 6:00 pm and 12:00 am, and involve people aged between 16 and 30.

The road accident death toll reached 37 in June, with 326 accidents reported, 429 injuries, and 563 vehicles damaged, costing the Lao economy over LAK 4.2 billion.