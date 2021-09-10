Tigerhead Drinking Water Recognized Again for World-Class Quality

The world-class quality of Tigerhead Drinking Water from Lao Brewery Co Ltd (LBC) has once again been recognized, most recently at the Quality Awards 2021 by Monde Selection. In this latest round of awards, Tigerhead Drinking Water received the Grand Gold medal, after previously being awarded the Gold medal at the Quality Awards by Monde Selection in 2003, 2006, 2010, 2013, and 2017.

The award for Tigerhead Drinking Water, which has been a leading premium drinking water in Laos for 24 years, covers its four packaging sizes – 1500ml, 600ml, 350ml, and 235ml. It reflects the consistent quality that makes Tigerhead Drinking Water the safest choice for pure and clean water in Laos, bottled in accordance with the international quality and safety standards implemented by Lao Brewery Co Ltd. To win the hearts and trust of the Lao people, LBC has consistently invested in state-of-the-art production technology to make sure that Lao consumers get the best quality products. Over the years, the production facility has received various international standard certifications for its high-quality manufacturing practices, safety, and systems, such as ISO 9001, Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP), and ISO 22000.

“The Grand Gold medal for Tigerhead Drinking Water received at the Quality Awards 2021 is further recognition of LBC’s continuous efforts to achieve and maintain global standards for our products. Through implementing state of the art technology and the highest quality control standards from the quality of our Tigerhead Drinking Water to the factory facilities used to process and bottle all our products and even the quality and convenience of our packaging, all of these reflects our commitment to the people of Laos to always offer them the best products we can produce. Looking at the improved award for Tigerhead Drinking Water, from receiving the Gold medal previously to the Grand Gold this year, even a seemingly simple product like drinking water can be improved with commitment and the right effort,” said Mr. Henrik J. Andersen, Managing Director of Lao Brewery Company Ltd.

Meticulous evaluation by Monde Selection jury

The Quality Awards by Monde Selection is an annual quality award running since 1961. Headquartered in Brussels, Monde Selection is one of the only Quality Institutes in the world that evaluates the quality of consumer products from around the world. Open to food, drinks, and cosmetics products, the Quality Awards has a jury of 80 international experts that conduct a 360° independent quality assessment, always keeping in mind the origin, culture, and target market of the product, to guarantee a fair judgment of products from all over the world. According to the type of product, the evaluations include a sensory, scientific, and legal analysis.

For the category of Beers, Waters, and Soft-Drinks, the jury of eminent experts comprises technicians, master brewers, and chemical engineers, recognized for their expertise in food science, biotechnology, brewing science, and fermentation technology, in collaboration with the Meurice Institute. The experts take time to taste and analyze each product individually on up to 25 criteria that matter most to consumers worldwide, including sensory qualities such as visual aspect, odor, taste, aftertaste, mouthfeel, conformity to style, as well as packaging features such as design, quality, ease of use and information provided, going far beyond regular tastings. To achieve Grand Gold, the product must have a combined grade of 90%-100%.

