Xayaboury’s Kenthao District Flooded After Heavy Rains

Days of heavy rain in Xayaboury have caused the Namheuang River to burst its banks, flooding parts of Kenthao District.

Residents have been forced to abandon their houses as homes and farmland have been inundated by floodwaters.

Bridges connecting several villages are now underwater, with the water level steadily increasing, according to reports by the Kenthao Office of Information, Culture, and Tourism.

Meanwhile, the District Office has issued a warning to residents as Tropical Storm Conson rushes toward Laos and is expected to bring more torrential rains.

According to the Department of Meteorology, Tropical Storm Conson formed in the South China Sea and is heading west at a speed of 30 kilometers per hour. It is expected to hit Central Vietnam as early as this weekend.

It may then be downgraded to a tropical depression as it moves across Laos, with residents in Xayaboury Province told to be prepared for flooding and landslides.

Villagers have been instructed to consider moving their families, belongings, and domestic animals to higher ground or safer locations.