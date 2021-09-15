Lao Nationals Arrested at Party in Pattaya

Police in Pattaya City, Thailand arrested eighteen people holding a birthday party in violation of the country’s emergency decree and its Disease Control Act.

Bangkok Post reports that Thai police entered a house at the Pool Villa Resort at 11pm after receiving complaints from neighbors.

Upon raiding the house, police found 16 men and two women, including seven Lao nationals.

Some 0.51 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 0.25 grams of ketamine, and four ecstasy pills were found at the house.

None of the group had been vaccinated against Covid-19, with some individuals believed to be from Samut Sakhon, a province designated as a Maximum and Strict Controlled Area, or “dark-red zone” under Thailand’s new Covid-19 restrictions.

The party organizer, a Thai citizen named Mr. Sanong, had recovered from Covid-19 and believed that his immune system was strong enough to withstand a second infection, according to Khaosod Online.

The partygoers were taken to the Nong Prue police station for questioning and legal proceedings.