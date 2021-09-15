Laos Offers Multi-Entry Visas to Overseas Lao Population

The Government of Laos is offering multiple entry visas to people of Lao descent living abroad.

Vientiane Times reports that Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh recently signed a decree on visa issuance and stay duration for people of Lao descent living abroad.

The decree allows Lao people living abroad to apply for a multiple entry visa that will allow them to remain in Laos for up to 90 days.

After 90 days, two further 90-day extensions will also be allowed provided that a Lao national, entity, or organization acts as a guarantor.

A single-entry visa has also been offered under the decree, allowing Lao people living abroad to visit Laos for up to 90 days, with one 90-day extension.

Applications for the new visas must be made with Lao embassies and consulates abroad, with documents to then be submitted to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for approval.

Meanwhile, according to Vientiane Times, foreign citizens of Lao descent will be able to apply for the new visas while in Laos by submitting an application directly with the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Laos is respecting visa amnesty during the Covid-19 pandemic, with visa extensions being made available to foreigners finding themselves trapped in Laos due to the closure of borders or cancellation of flights.

Any foreigner in Laos holding a current T-B3 tourist visa may extend their visa at the Department of Immigration without exiting the country.