Visa Extensions Available at Immigration for Foreigners Trapped in Laos

Visa extensions are being made available to foreigners finding themselves trapped in Laos due to the closure of borders or cancellation of flights.

Officials at the Department of Immigration have told the Laotian Times that those holding a current T-B3 tourist visa may extend their visa without exiting the country.

Supporting documents or forms will not be required to complete the visa extension process, however, a valid passport and three passport size photographs must be provided to immigration officials.

Payment may be made in LAK or USD.

Extending a T-B3 Tourist Visa

For those holding a current T-B3 visa living in Vientiane Capital, the visa may be extended at the Vientiane Capital Immigration Department, Foreigner Control Department, located opposite the Morning market.

For those holding a current T-B3 visa living in a province outside Vientiane Capital, the visa may be extended at the relevant provincial office of immigration.

Extending an LA-B2 Labor Visa (Work Visa)

For those holding a current LA-B2 visa living in Vientiane Capital, the visa may be extended at the Vientiane Capital Immigration Department, Foreigner Control Department, located opposite the Morning market. The work permit and stay permit can be extended at the same location.



For those holding a current LA-B2 visa living in a province outside Vientiane Capital, the visa must be extended at the Vientiane Capital Immigration Department, Foreigner Control Department, located opposite the Morning market. The work permit must then be extended at the relevant provincial office of labor and social welfare, while the stay permit must be extended at the relevant provincial office of immigration, department of foreigner control.

