Laos Extends Covid Restriction Measures for Further 15 Days

The Government of Laos has extended Covid-19 restrictions and prevention measures for another 15 days as community spread continues, particularly in southern provinces.

The Prime Minister’s Office issued a notice on Wednesday evening extending Covid-19 restriction measures at the national level for the tenth time since the nation began experiencing its second wave.

Government Spokesperson Thipphakone Chanthavongsa spoke during a televised announcement yesterday evening to inform the public about the extended restriction measures.

Restrictions

Vaccinations and testing are to continue, with borders and checkpoints to remain closed.

Tourist and visitor visas will not be issued to foreigners, however diplomatic personnel, employees of international organizations, experts, and investors with an urgent requirement to enter the country will be granted entry but must comply with all Covid-19 prevention measures issued by the government.

Ambassadors and heads of international organizations are authorized to use their residence for a 14-day quarantine, while employees at all lower levels must quarantine at an authorized quarantine hotel.

Entertainment venues, cinemas, spas, karaoke bars, pubs, internet cafes, snooker halls, and casinos must remain closed across the country.

Massage parlors, beauty salons, night markets, food gardens, and tourist sites across the country in areas that have community spread of Covid-19 must remain closed.

Unauthorized entry and exit of red zones is prohibited.

Indoor and outdoor fitness centers or stadiums must close, while outdoor exercise in public areas with community spread of Covid-19 (red zones) is also prohibited.

Meetings and conferences or traditional and religious activities, including weddings and funerals, with more than 20 people are prohibited.

All parties, gatherings, and social events are prohibited at any location across the country.

Stockpiling, hoarding, or increasing the price of goods is prohibited.

Road traffic across Vientiane Capital and any province with community spread of Covid-19 is prohibited from 22:00 until 5:00, except for freight transportation vehicles, emergency vehicles, and vehicles of the Covid Taskforce or government officials undertaking their work.

Schools and educational institutions at every level across the country are to remain closed.

Public sector and private sector offices may continue operating as normal so long as employees can maintain social distancing of at least one meter, ensure all employees have received two doses of Covid-19, and follow all Covid-19 prevention measures outlined by the government. Pregnant women who cannot receive a vaccination may work from their homes.

Eased Measures

Shopping malls, retail shops, supermarkets, minimarts, and fresh markets that comply with Covid-19 prevention measures may remain open.

Hairdressers and barbershops that are not in a red zone may open for business, however, they must ensure social distancing can be maintained and must comply with all Covid-19 prevention measures. Both customers and service providers must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and such venues must close by 7pm.

Restaurants, cafes, may continue to provide dine-in services in provinces without community spread, however, tables must be organized at least one meter apart, while service of alcohol is prohibited. Restaurants must strictly comply with all Covid-19 prevention measures.

Conferences or meetings may be held in areas that are not red zones but social distancing and other Covid-19 prevention measures must be strictly enforced. Participants and attendants must have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccine. Should conferences be held in different provinces, relevant provincial authorities must be notified in advance.

Boats may be used for fishing activities in rivers that act as borders with neighboring countries between 6 am and 6 pm only, while local authorities are tasked with strictly monitoring and reporting all boat activities.

Travel within localities that have not experienced an outbreak may continue as usual.

Land, water, and air transportation may resume between provinces that do not have community spread of Covid-19 without a quarantine requirement.

Foreign citizens who travel to Laos and intend to travel to another province must submit a travel itinerary, evidence of 14-day quarantine, and authorization from the National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control to relevant officials without having to undertake quarantine at the destination province.

Foreigners who reside in Laos or have been in Laos for some time will be allowed to travel under the same conditions as Lao citizens.

Passengers entering or exiting a province with community spread must ensure they have received full doses of Covid-19 vaccine (except for passengers under 18 years of age) and will not be required to request travel authorization from their destination province, and will not be required to quarantine. However, airline or transportation employees and passengers must ensure to check their temperatures, wear a facemask, wash hands regularly or use hand gel.

Provincial authorities in provinces with community spread or large volumes of returning migrant workers must determine strict measures regarding travel within the province and regarding travel in and out of the province.

Drivers of interprovincial freight transportation vehicles may deliver their cargo to their destination without unloading their cargo during the trip. Drivers will not be required to undertake Covid-19 tests or quarantine at their destination province but must comply with Covid-19 measures outlined by the Taskforce

International freight and cargo transportation will be required to comply with previous Covid-19 prevention measures as determined by the Taskforce and the Ministry of Public Works and Transport.

Vocational education, teacher training, and the final year of study for all educational institutions may resume if authorized by the National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, however Covid-19 prevention measures must be strictly followed.

Indoor and outdoor fitness centers and stadiums in provinces without community spread may continue operations, however, such businesses may not serve alcohol at their premises and must comply with all Covid-19 prevention measures.

Massage parlors may reopen in Vientiane Capital in areas without community spread, however, patrons and service providers must be fully vaccinated with two doses Covid-19 vaccine. All massage parlors must close at 8 pm.

Violations

Individuals, legal entities, or organizations that violate measures for the prevention and control of the spread of Covid-19 determined by the Government, the Taskforce, Ministries, Central Agencies, Vientiane Capital or the provinces, will be prosecuted in accordance with relevant laws and regulations, depending on the case.