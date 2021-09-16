Laos Records 131 New Community Cases of Covid-19

The Covid Taskforce reported that 5,270 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours, with 154 new cases of Covid-19 recorded.

The country saw 131 cases of community spread of Covid-19, with 58 in Khammouane, 22 in Savannakhet, 20 in Champsack, 13 in Luang Prabang, nine in Vientiane Capital, six in Bokeo, two in Luang Namtha, and one in Salavanh Province.

In Champasack, all 20 cases were located in Pakse City.

In Luang Prabang, nine cases were recorded in Phonexay, Nan District, while three laborers who traveled to Luang Prabang tested positive for Covid-19 in Houaylae Village, Ngoy District. Another case was recorded in Thaly Village, Nan District.

In Vientiane Capital, two cases were recorded in Nongtha Neua Village, and one case was recorded in Hongkaykeo Village, with another case in Tadthong Village.

Three cases were confirmed at Intermet Fashion garment factory, with two people residing in Xaysavang Village and one in Donnoun Village, Xaythany District.

One new case was confirmed in Danxang Village, and another new case was recorded in Houayhong Village, Chanthabouly District (related to the group who traveled to a funeral in Champasack Province).

Locations of risk in Vientiane Capital include:

– A garment factory in Nongtha Neua, Chanthabouly District

– Intermet Fashion garment factory in Xaysavang Village, Xaythany District

– D-mart Supermarket, Phakhao Branch in Xaythany District

– The Friendship Bridge

– Houayhong Medical Clinic

The Taskforce said today that there are now 19 red zones in Vientiane Capital, four red zones in Bokeo, 23 red zones in Savannakhet, and 45 red zones in Khammouane.

Meanwhile, 23 imported cases of Covid-19 were recorded, with 10 cases in Savannakhet, five in Vientiane Capital, three in Champasack, three in Khammouane, and two in Salavanh.

There are now 4,108 active cases of Covid-19 in Laos, with 16 confirmed deaths, and 18,059 total cases.