Taskforce Issues New Covid-19 Prevention Guidelines for Funerals

Authorities in Laos have issued guidelines for the attendance of funerals across the country, stating that Covid-19 prevention measures must be strictly followed.

The new guidelines come after funeral ceremonies held in Luang Prabang and Champsack have contributed to the interprovincial spread of Covid-19.

Under the new guidelines, all attendees must have their temperature checked, wear a facemask at all times, and use hand sanitizer.

The ceremony should be scaled down, with a focus on sanitation and Covid-19 prevention. Social distancing of at least one meter must be maintained at all times, and organizers must ensure efficient waste disposal.

The host must ensure that the space is not overcrowded, while a coffin must be arranged in a well-ventilated room.

According to the guidelines, guests should avoid sharing crockery and cutlery, while any illegal gambling is strictly prohibited.

Elders and persons with congenital diseases may be permitted to attend the ceremony for a limited time but must strictly follow the Covid-19 prevention measures.

People who measure a temperature over 37.5 degrees Celsius or who have traveled from red zones will not be permitted to attend a funeral ceremony.