Laos to Vaccinate Final Year Secondary School Students

The Lao Ministry of Health has officially approved vaccinations for people aged 17 years and above under certain conditions.

A notice authorizing the vaccines was posted on the social media page of the Lao National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control.

According to the information provided by the page, the vaccinations will be available for students in the final year of secondary school or people aged 17 years and above who will travel for the purposes of education, or who are preparing for tertiary entrance examinations at universities or other educational institutions.

The recommended vaccines that will be provided for those who fall into this category will be the Pfizer Biontech Covid-19 vaccine or the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine.