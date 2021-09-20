Delta Plus Covid-19 Variant Spreading in Vientiane Capital

The Lao Ministry of Health has confirmed that the Covid-19 variant spreading through Vientiane Capital is the Delta Plus variant.

According to health officials, the Delta Plus variant is highly transmissible, more so than the Delta variant from which it mutated.

Delta Plus contains a new mutation in the spike protein the virus uses to enter human cells, according to UNICEF.

Dr. Sisavath Soutthanilaxay, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Communicable Diseases Control, said during an announcement by the National Taskforce yesterday that community spread was highest in Vientiane Capital over the past two days, with the Delta Plus variant confirmed among those who tested positive for the virus.

The city was placed into full lockdown yesterday afternoon after outbreaks of Covid-19 at garment factories saw cases soar.

Severe restrictions are to remain in place until 30 September.