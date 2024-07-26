Laos-Vietnam Pact Promises Top-Tier Tourism Education

In a significant step towards enhancing vocational education for the tourism sector, Laos and Vietnam have formalized a cooperation agreement, highlighting their commitment to improving training quality in both countries. The agreement was signed on 22 July by Nouphanh Outsa, Director-General, Department of Technical and Vocational Education, Ministry of Education and Sports, and Pham Ba Hung, Rector, Hue Tourism College.

Over the last 20 years, Hue Tourism College has evolved into one of Vietnam’s top vocational education and training institutions in the tourism and hospitality sector. Founded in 1999 in the heart of the imperial city, the college’s development has been supported by LuxDev, the Luxembourg Development Cooperation Agency.

Through financial support and technical assistance, the college enhanced the capacity of its teachers, developed its curricula, and constructed modern training facilities, including the Villa Hue Hotel, which serves as a practical training venue for students and an important source of revenue for the college. The Villa Hue hotel training facility, similar to The Academy Training Hotel and Restaurant in Vang Vieng, Vientiane Province, provides students with hands-on experience and prepares them for successful careers in the tourism industry, in courses such as Business administration, Tourism and Hospitality Management, Culinary Arts, Restaurant Management and E-Tourism.

With Vietnam’s significant development and reduced need for support, Luxembourg Development Cooperation has scaled back its aid to the country in recent years and increased its development cooperation portfolio in Laos. LuxDev is making an important contribution to vocational skills development in Laos through initiatives like the Skills for Tourism, Agriculture and Forestry (STAF) Program (LAO/336), which is funded by the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), and the European Union (EU). The STAF Program aims to advance skills development in Laos by supporting the upgrading of training facilities, the development of relevant curricula, and the provision of teacher training in vocational schools and colleges in target locations.

This newly signed agreement between the Department of Technical and Vocational Education and Hue Tourism College was facilitated by the STAF Program. Under the Agreement, starting in August 2024, 64 Lao teachers will participate in a two-week training program across four subjects – Vietnamese Cookery, Barista, Bakery, and Bartending, led by experienced trainers from Hue Tourism College. The aim is to improve the quality of vocational skills development in Laos, ensuring that Lao students are trained to international standards. It will also provide an opportunity for representatives from Hue Tourism College to learn about tourism and hospitality standards in Laos and better understand the approach to vocational education and training in the country.

On a recent visit to Hue Tourism College, Nouphanh Outsa had an opportunity to meet with the trainers and witness first-hand the college’s impressive facilities and capabilities. During the visit, Nouphanh Outsa stated, “This partnership between Hue Tourism College and our Lao vocational schools and colleges is a very positive development. It demonstrates the power of collaboration and mutual support in driving educational excellence. We are confident that the initiative will greatly enhance the skills of our teachers and, in turn, benefit our students. This is a shining example of how neighboring countries can work hand in hand, leading to sustainable development and regional progress.”

The signing of the agreement showcases how support from the Luxembourg Development Cooperation can empower an institution to transition from a beneficiary of capacity-building support to a provider of such support. It also underscores the sustainable impact of development assistance and highlights the potential of South-South cooperation, which fosters collaboration, knowledge sharing, and successful initiatives in specific areas, ultimately driving regional development.