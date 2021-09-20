Police Detain Foreign and Local Partygoers in Violation of Lockdown Restrictions

Police in Vientiane Capital have apprehended foreign and local residents in violation of the Mayor’s lockdown order.

According to a report by Vientiane Security News, authorities responded to calls from concerned citizens citing a group of foreigners who had organized a party yesterday.

Six foreign nationals were found to be illegally holding a gathering in Souanmone Village, Sisattanak District, violating the city’s lockdown order.

Those arrested included two men from the United States, two from Britain, and two from Ireland.

On the same day, police were called to Dongdok Village to apprehend a group of Lao citizens who had illegally arranged a gathering at a restaurant, according to Vientiane Security News.

A group of 17 Lao citizens were found to be illegally holding the gathering at a restaurant that served them alcohol, contravening both the Vientiane Capital lockdown order and the Prime Minister’s Covid-19 restrictions.

Police issued fines for both the partygoers and the restaurant owner, who was also issued a final warning and ordered to close the restaurant.

Deputy Mayor of Vientiane Capital, Mr. Phouvong Vongkhamsao, announced the strict new lockdown measures yesterday, which will remain in effect until 30 September.

Individuals who violate lockdown regulations in the capital will face fines of up to LAK 3,000,000 per offense, while legal entities or organizations who violate lockdown measures will face fines of up to LAK 10,000,000 per offense.