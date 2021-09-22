Laos Confirms 222 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has confirmed 222 new cases of Covid-19 today as the nation’s capital enters its fourth day of lockdown.

Some 210 cases of community spread were confirmed across the country today, with 75 in Vientiane Capital, 44 in Vientiane Province, four in Savannakhet, 23 in Champasack, two in Bokeo, one case in Bolikhamxay, 35 in Khammouane, 14 in Luang Prabang, one case in Attapeu, three cases in Luang Namtha, and eight new cases in Xieng Khouang.

Of the 75 cases in Vientiane Capital, 33 cases were confirmed in Sikhottabong District, seven cases were recorded in Chanthabouly District, while Naxaythong District recorded five cases, and three cases were confirmed in Xaythany District. Saysettha District recorded two cases, with two cases in Sisattanak.

Further cases were recorded at testing centers and hospitals across the country.

Meanwhile, the nation saw only 12 imported cases, with five in Savannakhet, two in Champasack, one in Salavanh, two in Khammouane, and two in Luang Prabang.

Laos now has 4,768 active cases of Covid-19, with 16 confirmed deaths, and 19,952 total cases.