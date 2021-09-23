Heavy Rain And Strong Winds Expected Across Laos This Week

Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast for several parts of the country this week with floods and landslides expected in northern Laos.

The Department of Meteorology and Hydrology issued a notice yesterday warning residents of heavy rains and strong winds in southern, central, and some northern provinces, as well as in Vientiane Capital.

According to the department, a low-pressure system crossing southern Laos has been linked to a low-pressure system anticipated to strengthen into a tropical storm over the South China Sea.

The report says there will also be rain and windy weather in some parts of Laos from 24 to 25 September.

From today to Sunday, heavy rain and strong winds are expected in southern provinces including Champasack, Attapeu, Sekong, and Salavan.

Meanwhile, rain and windy will ocurr across the central and northern provinces of Laos, including Savannakhet, Khammouan, Bolikhamxay, Vientiane Province, Xaysomboun, Luang Prabang, Xayaboury, Bokeo, and Vientiane Capital from 24 to 26 September.

Authorities have warned residents in flood-prone areas to be cautious of extreme weather, and prepare to relocate their families and belongings if a flood or landslide occurs.