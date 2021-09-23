Russia Donates 30,000 Doses of Sputnik Light Vaccine to Laos

Laos has received 30,000 doses of Sputnik Light Covid-19 vaccine as part of humanitarian assistance from Russia.

A Russian Emergencies Ministry plane delivered the 30,000 doses of the Sputnik Light vaccine to Laos yesterday, according to the ministry’s press department.

“On September 22, a special flight of the Russian Emergencies Ministry delivered about 30,000 doses of the Sputnik Light vaccine kits as humanitarian aid to the population of Laos,” the press service said.

The assistance was provided by the Russian government in response to a request from the Government of Laos.

Laos first received a shipment of Russia’s original Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine from Russia in January this year.