Police Officers Die in Road Accident in Northern Laos

Three police officers were killed and two injured when the vehicle in which they were traveling went over a cliff in Xieng Khouang Province.

The incident occurred at approximately 9 am on Wednesday morning in Thenchong Village, Kham District after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

It plummetted over a precipice, falling some 300-400 meters.

When rescuers arrived at the scene they found three men dead and two others seriously injured, with the bodies of the dead officers transported to Vientiane Capital, while the injured were taken to hospital in Kham District, according to Vientiane Times.

The group of police officers from Vientiane Capital had been on a working trip to the northern provinces.

Steep hillsides and sharp bends make for difficult driving in mountainous northern Laos, with road conditions worsening during the wet season.